Crowds leave summer's golden days for Jersey Shore residents to enjoy
For the visiting hordes, Labor Day at the shore is a bittersweet occasion, signaling the end of summer and the final drive of the year up the parkway or expressway.
But for those of us who call South Jersey home, the line of traffic leaving the shore isn’t a nostalgic ending, it’s the opening of a small window to the oh-so-short, golden part of summer.
This, for as long as it lasts, is the summer locals look forward to.
You could feel it happening Monday afternoon, the retreat of the shoobies leaving parking spaces like gaps in a fence. Along Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor and on 96th Street in Stone Harbor, the streets suddenly appeared twice as wide.
On the beach, the sand, which blistered feet only a week ago, was just warm enough.
The breeze came off the ocean just so. The ocean water (83 degrees) invited repeated and extended swims. Even the foam of the waves seemed whiter.
But best of all is what surrounds you. Open space. No crowds of drone-flying, gull-feeding, tent-erecting squatters who can turn an idyllic beach day into a visit to the motor vehicle services offices.
July and most of August turn the beaches into tenements, crowded and loud with disagreements, music and the chattering.
September signals the return of space.
Midsummer beach trips are measured in blocks (how far you had to park) and stingy inches (how close your new neighbor sets up next to your chair).
After Labor Day, the inches grow to yards and the yards to football fields. The calculus that goes into picking a beach spot becomes simple arithmetic: take chair, add towel and cooler.
Suddenly you can see and hear the ocean again. Time slows during the quiet summer, at least when you’re lucky enough to make it here. I recommend this time of year, although only to those within shouting distance — we don’t want to see this shoulder season grow too popular, do we?
This is nothing against our visitors. They pay taxes, support restaurants and stores and drink in the bars. They keep the lights on at the casinos and otherwise foot the bills that drive our tourist economy.
But by August, our patience starts to grow thin and we look forward to the siren call up the expressway.
That leaves us the next few weeks of inviting weather to savor, to squeeze in a few last trips between high school football games.
It’s a time to enjoy and appreciate living so near to the shore. Here’s to making the most of it.
W.F. “Buzz” Keough is managing editor.
