Everyone can have a taste of our Flavor magazine for subscribers
When we launched Flavor magazine three years ago, our idea was to create a locally focused food and drink publication with top-notch stories, high-quality paper, magazine-style photos and layout, and writing with personality.
In an era of digital news, this was an old-fashioned print magazine, available only to home newspaper subscribers. We wanted to give readers something satisfying that they could linger over.
After months of preparation, we published the first issue in December 2015. Then we held our breath.
Most readers liked what they saw and have told us just how much in the years since.
“What a great issue! We have chosen the recipes we want to try,” wrote one reader. “Next year, I’m going to plan ahead and make sure I’m at my lowest weight so when great recipes come along in Flavor that are sure to make me fatter, they can be tried with little guilt!”
“Just finished reading the latest issue of Flavor,” wrote another. “I enjoy the magazine every month. I find Flavor to be an extremely well-produced magazine and it is high quality, right down to the material it is printed on.”
“I just had to let you know how much I enjoy each issue of Flavor,” said a reader. “In fact, I just forced myself to put down today’s issue announcing to my just awakened hubby: ‘Too much deliciousness!’ I know I should at least read more of The Press before curling up on the couch to enjoy my mind candy.”
Folks outside South Jersey noticed the magazine too. The New Jersey Press Association awarded Flavor the best niche publication in the state — two years in a row.
Even high-profile chefs are getting in on the act. This December’s issue featured a profile of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, star of several Food Network shows and owner of Guy Fieri’s Chophouse in Bally’s Atlantic City.
“I think when you’re going to Atlantic City and you want a steakhouse, it’s gotta feel like a steakhouse. You need a steak knife, you gotta have a big platter, you gotta see and hear the kitchen,” he told Flavor’s editor Pamela Dollak, referring to his restaurant. “When I was a kid and you went to a special dinner, you went to a place like this.”
Flavor is published the first Saturday of every month for home subscribers to The Press of Atlantic City. Currently, it isn’t available online or in single copy newspapers.
If you‘d like to see what you’ve been missing, stop by The Press office at 1000 W. Washington Ave. in Pleasantville, beginning on Monday Dec. 10, to pick up a free Flavor goody bag with previous issues (including the one with Guy Fieri) and other fun stuff.
Kris Worrell is executive editor, vice president news.
609-272-7277 kworrell@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressWorrell