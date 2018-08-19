Help the community honor its veterans on their day
“No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.” — Gen. Douglas MacArthur
Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: Sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others.
We want to honor them by asking veterans to share their stories. We will publish the names, branch of service and years of service in a special insert on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The Press will also profile some of those veterans to tell their stories of service.
Stories such as that of Marine Corps First Sergeant Robert J. Powers, who graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1938 and served in the South Pacific with Air Reconnaissance Unit VMD 154, deserve to be told.
So does the story of Gaetano “Gus” Siciliano. Born in 1920, he grew up on a farm in Landisville and, while still a teenager, helped support his family by working at a variety of jobs, according to his obituary. After the United States entered World War II, Gus entered the Army and later enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant and was assigned to work as a flight mechanic.
However, Gus decided he could better serve his country by volunteering for gunnery school and, following his training, was deployed to England.
As a tail gunner, he flew 17 missions from Polebrook, England. On Sept. 12, 1944, Gus’s squadron was attacked by German fighter planes and he was forced to parachute into Germany, where he was captured and held prisoner by the Nazis for almost a year. Gus and two of his fellow soldiers escaped and were recaptured three times before finally escaping captivity and making it across the Elbe River in July 1945.
As a result of his service, Siciliano was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Air Medal, POW/MIA Medal and other commendations.
A 2011 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, Kyle Ragland has been serving in United States Marine Corps reserves for three years and currently is deployed on the way to Afghanistan. While home he serves as an Atlantic City Police Department Class II officer. His job in the Marine Corps is an Infantryman 0311 Rifleman.
If you are a veteran — or know someone who is — and would like to participate, please go to www.pressofatlanticcity.com and click on “Honor A Veteran.” Simply fill out the form there, or write to us at Veterans Project, Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville NJ 08232. All submissions will be included in an online photo gallery on PressofAtlanticCity.com.
Please help us celebrate those in our community who have served their country.
Kris Worrell is executive editor and vice president, news.
609-272-7277
kworrell@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressWorrell