Help us help you get the word out about what's going on in your community
Every once in a while, our Hometown editor, Luci Drake, forwards us an email like this:
“Attached please find photos from our charity event held March 10 at the Ventnor library. Thanks to the article you posted in The Press many new faces came out to join us in giving to those who need.”
Community happenings play a vital role in what we do as a newsgathering organization. People enjoy reading about their town’s school plays, church dinners, Little League victories and small business donations.
And as newsrooms shrink and resources get tighter, it remains vital that we stay engaged with the communities we serve.
That’s where you come in.
Whether you get The Current, The Gazette, The Beachcomber or The Leader, we want you to be able to find more of your town’s news in our publications.
To that end, we’ve updated our submission guidelines, so you know the best way to send in school news, events, community photos, letters to the editor and even your vacation pictures.
These guidelines will appear every week in our community papers and will remain posted online at: shorenewstoday.com.
Still have questions? Feel free to call us at 609-272-7234.
We hope this helps, and we thank you for making us part of your community.
Dan Grote is the print director for The Press of Atlantic City and the Catamaran Media weeklies.
Contact: 609-272-7234 dgrote@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPress_Grote