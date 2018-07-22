Shooting showed journalists' commitment to mission, each other
After a gunman stormed into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on June 28, killing five and injuring two others, messages of support began to appear from around the globe.
“Capital Gazette just posted a story about the shooting at their own newspaper,” tweeted Jason Schreiber, a reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader. “Still doing their jobs and reporting the news under awful circumstances.”
“This journalist is covering the scene where his colleagues were shot. Heartbreaking,” said Paige Cornwell, reporter for the Seattle Times. “These journalists are not an enemy of the people. They matter. We matter.”
When something like that happens in one newsroom, we all feel it.
It may sound like a cliché or exaggeration to those who have not worked in the field, but there is a deep sense of community and commitment — both to the mission and to each other — that comes with this profession.
This is especially true at community news organizations like The Capital — and The Press of Atlantic City — which have smaller staffs and have endured years of uncertainty and belt-tightening. Between the constant financial pressures of our business and the growing antagonism from some parts of the public to how we carry out our mission, it’s easy to see why journalists band together.
We do this because we believe in the public’s right to know what’s happening in our communities, both the serious stuff (how tax money is being spent and what local municipalities are doing) and the not-so-serious (who won the high school basketball game and when the next garden club meeting will be held).
Unfortunately, many of us can imagine a situation similar to what happened in Maryland. Nearly every journalist I know has encountered readers with an ax to grind, just as the shooter had a beef with the Capital Gazette. Angry comments or voicemail messages, bitter and accusatory letters, screaming phone calls. We’ve all heard them. And we’ve all come back to work the next day, because we have a job to do.
Nothing exemplifies that concept better than what happened in Annapolis in the aftermath of the shooting. The picture of a photographer and reporter, huddled around a pickup truck in a parking garage and using their cell phones to report and write the news, brought tears to my eyes.
“I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow,” said reporter Chase Cook, just hours after the attack. And they did.
Because they had a job to do. We all do.
Kris Worrell is executive editor and vice president, news.
609-272-7277 kworrell@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressWorrell