“I’m 46 and enjoy vaping flavors. This is ridiculous!”
Shane Colin Schaeffer
via Facebook
‘New Jersey Legislature passes
ban on flavored vaping products’
“You have to think of the greater good. Can’t jeopardize an entire school of students and teachers because several parents don’t want their children vaccinated.”
Angela Farina
via Facebook
‘Vote stalls on N.J. bill to bar certain vaccine exemptions’
“Has he spent a day in town away from the casinos?”
Tommy Reed
via Facebook
“The governor wants ‘a task force to study wealth disparity.’ Really? Study effort disparity instead.”
Robert King
via PressofAC.com
‘Murphy praises Atlantic City
in State of the State speech’
“It is really very simple. The average WNBA ticket price in 2018 is $17.42. The average NBA ticket is $89.”
Walter O’Neill
via Facebook
‘WNBA’s 8-year labor deal to hike
average salary to $130,000’
“Looks like those overfunded districts will have to learn how to cut spending.”
Sean Thomas
via Facebook
‘Murphy vetoes 2% school tax cap exemption, signs several education bills’
“Good move, he has too much common sense to be a Democrat.”
William Scull
via Facebook
‘Galloway GOP rescinds Richter nod, endorses Van Drew, as Richter fights back’
“People didn’t know there was a basement there.”
Sean Nickerson
via Facebook
Gallery — ‘Look back
at South Jersey speakeasies’
“These guys are doing great restoration jobs of theaters disastrously handled.”
Terence O’Neill
via PressofAC.com
‘Ventnor theater on track to open in April’
