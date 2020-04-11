“I applied 3 weeks ago and my claim is still pending. It’s ridiculous that it’s taking so long. I’ve emailed and calling is pointless, you can’t get through to anyone.’
Connie Smith Taylor
via Facebook
‘NJ expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups’
“I work in a health care facility, this can happen — doesn’t mean the staff isn’t practicing good hygiene!”
Terri Richter
via Facebook
‘Cape May County long-term care facility has 27 COVID-19 cases’
“The government shouldn’t have to enforce common sense but unfortunately, it becomes necessary.”
David Tucker
via PressofAC.com
‘Jersey Shore gets weird
under coronavirus shutdown’
“Cuomo needed 30,000 ventilators. Now they say the whole country doesn’t even need that many.”
Sean Thomas
via Facebook
‘As cases surge, 3 in 4 US hospitals already facing COVID-19’
“This has to be one of the most one-sided articles I have read. Leave it to the mainstream media to continue to try to find a story to instill fear.”
Michael Costa
via PressofAC.com
‘White House pushes unproven drug
for virus, but doctors wary’
“I certainly agree that travel is not safe, but you can’t order people not to.”
Jeff Deckman
via Facebook
‘Cape leaders’ hands tied when it comes to enforcing stay-away orders’
“Imagine that, criminals not following the mandate to stay home.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘5 charged in Atlantic City shooting, violating COVID-19 mandate’
