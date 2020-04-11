“I applied 3 weeks ago and my claim is still pending. It’s ridiculous that it’s taking so long. I’ve emailed and calling is pointless, you can’t get through to anyone.’

Connie Smith Taylor

via Facebook

‘NJ expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups’

“I work in a health care facility, this can happen — doesn’t mean the staff isn’t practicing good hygiene!”

Terri Richter

via Facebook

‘Cape May County long-term care facility has 27 COVID-19 cases’

“The government shouldn’t have to enforce common sense but unfortunately, it becomes necessary.”

David Tucker

via PressofAC.com

‘Jersey Shore gets weird

under coronavirus shutdown’

“Cuomo needed 30,000 ventilators. Now they say the whole country doesn’t even need that many.”

Sean Thomas

via Facebook

‘As cases surge, 3 in 4 US hospitals already facing COVID-19’

“This has to be one of the most one-sided articles I have read. Leave it to the mainstream media to continue to try to find a story to instill fear.”

Michael Costa

via PressofAC.com

‘White House pushes unproven drug

for virus, but doctors wary’

“I certainly agree that travel is not safe, but you can’t order people not to.”

Jeff Deckman

via Facebook

‘Cape leaders’ hands tied when it comes to enforcing stay-away orders’

“Imagine that, criminals not following the mandate to stay home.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘5 charged in Atlantic City shooting, violating COVID-19 mandate’

