“I have worked alongside Fields and I am familiar with her work ethic, knowledge of the city and its people, and dedication to getting positive results.”
Frank Dalonzo
via PressofAC.com
“She’s a phony and has done nothing for Atlantic City. The entire process is rigged and a joke.”
Ashley Weisman
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Democrats pick
Thomas-Fields over Mayor Small’
“Most small businesses are going to have devastating financial effects if this lasts much longer unfortunately.”
Amy Victoria
via Facebook
‘A.C. Day Nursery closed by COVID-19, supporters worry about financial impact’
“Get ready for four more years of Trump. Biden is merely Hillary 2.0.”
Elaine Rose
via PressofAC.com
‘Bernie Sanders ends presidential run, clearing way for Biden’s nomination’
“There is already nowhere offering short term rentals. They are all closed.”
Timothy Ronald Pell
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City mayor bans short-term rentals amid COVID-19 concerns’
“Ridgewood Drive was so happy to see ‘Bunny’!”
Patricia Ortlip
via Facebook
‘Northfield Bunny Run brings sense
of normalcy, cheer amid COVID-19’
“I get all the corrupt Atlantic City mayors mixed up anymore.”
Ben Pelts
via Facebook
‘New sentencing date, again,
for former Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam’
“How will they prevent cheating without a test proctor present?”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘College Board gives option
to take AP exams online this spring’
“Don’t think I’ll be going to any event in the convention center soon.”
Thomas DeRitis
via Facebook
‘CRDA approves Convention Center hospital, $2 million for small businesses’
“I have very fond memories of Bass River Elementary, my very first teaching job 37 years ago.”
Debbie Jones Teise
via Facebook
‘Bass River Township students to attend Little Egg Harbor schools next year’
