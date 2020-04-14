“I have worked alongside Fields and I am familiar with her work ethic, knowledge of the city and its people, and dedication to getting positive results.”

Frank Dalonzo

via PressofAC.com

“She’s a phony and has done nothing for Atlantic City. The entire process is rigged and a joke.”

Ashley Weisman

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Democrats pick

Thomas-Fields over Mayor Small’

“Most small businesses are going to have devastating financial effects if this lasts much longer unfortunately.”

Amy Victoria

via Facebook

‘A.C. Day Nursery closed by COVID-19, supporters worry about financial impact’

“Get ready for four more years of Trump. Biden is merely Hillary 2.0.”

Elaine Rose

via PressofAC.com

‘Bernie Sanders ends presidential run, clearing way for Biden’s nomination’

“There is already nowhere offering short term rentals. They are all closed.”

Timothy Ronald Pell

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City mayor bans short-term rentals amid COVID-19 concerns’

“Ridgewood Drive was so happy to see ‘Bunny’!”

Patricia Ortlip

via Facebook

‘Northfield Bunny Run brings sense

of normalcy, cheer amid COVID-19’

“I get all the corrupt Atlantic City mayors mixed up anymore.”

Ben Pelts

via Facebook

‘New sentencing date, again,

for former Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam’

“How will they prevent cheating without a test proctor present?”

Ben James

via Facebook

‘College Board gives option

to take AP exams online this spring’

“Don’t think I’ll be going to any event in the convention center soon.”

Thomas DeRitis

via Facebook

‘CRDA approves Convention Center hospital, $2 million for small businesses’

“I have very fond memories of Bass River Elementary, my very first teaching job 37 years ago.”

Debbie Jones Teise

via Facebook

‘Bass River Township students to attend Little Egg Harbor schools next year’

