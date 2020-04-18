“While he stopped ‘non-essential’ construction, there are tons of exemptions. Basically, as long as you can maintain social distance, you can continue to work.”
Jessica Ashley
via Facebook
‘Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction stopped in NJ’
“They need a new system. A month after applying I can’t get my unemployment and can’t get in contact with these people.”
Ruth Frometa
via Facebook
‘NJ unemployment claims climb 32%, breaking previous record’
“I could listen to their story every day of my life! How God works is amazing.”
Lori Ruiz
via PressofAC.com
‘Faith helped Galloway Township couple find each other across country’
“200 miles, that’s social distancing expert level.”
Matt Traa
via Facebook
‘Coast Guard rescues sailor
in rough seas off Cape May’
“Wow, I really missed the boardwalk. It has been a Easter tradition for me going back at least 50 years.”
John Bazemore
via Facebook
‘Photo gallery — Easter Sunday
on the Atlantic City Boardwalk’
“Seal Team 6 rescued him before the beach police arrived and placed him jail.”
Sal Tony Bancheri
via Facebook
‘Brigantine police, stranding center
save seal in city roadway’
“Dismantle this broken and corrupt two party system at the municipal level, one town at a time.”
Mo Ginsberg
via Facebook
‘Ex-Democratic chair Forkin running
for Atlantic City mayor as Republican’
“So Apple wants to track us by iPhone ... Bill Gates wants to track us all by inserting a computer chip in everyone. Scary times.”
Michael Costa
via PressofAC.com
‘Coronavirus catch-up: Apple, Google partner to track infections’
“Great idea! Beautiful mass this morning.”
Clare Malchiodi
via Facebook
‘South Jersey religious leaders keep in touch before and after Easter Sunday’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.