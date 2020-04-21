“South Jersey is different than North Jersey. Don’t bundle us all together. Open the state systematically starting with the south.”
Eric Reeves
via Facebook
‘Murphy warns that restarting NJ
too quickly could backfire’
“Less dense southern New Jersey is likely going to have a slower time of it than denser New York City and the north.”
Isaac Brumer
via Facebook
‘Live updates — Atlantic County
reports more COVID-19 cases’
“EHT was 23-1 and won the states, Mainland was 12-0 and won the division. State champs trumps division champs any day.”
Steven Ivie
“Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Mainland beat Spirit 24-0 in 2008.”
Brianna Smith
via PressofAC.com
‘The Greatest High School Teams
Since 2000 Tournament’
“Is there a test yet to show if you already had it? I feel like a good portion of us had it in December and January.”
Eddy Nelson Jr.
via Facebook
‘Here’s where to get tested
for COVID-19 in South Jersey’
“N.J., the state where you can’t golf in open air with one other person, but can buy a lottery ticket in a store full of people.”
Sean Thomas
via Facebook
‘NJ Legislature passes raft
of COVID relief bills’
“It was a horrible idea to even consider raising the tolls during a pandemic.”
Valeria J. Marcus
via Facebook
‘SJTA pressed for more info on toll hikes’
“Voter ID a must!”
Scott Krawiec
via Facebook
‘Attorney general addresses special election ballots, A.C. Dems not satisfied’
“While no amount of death is acceptable, the current fatality rate is 3.75%. That percentage will drop over time.”
Mike Maddox
via PressofAC.com
‘NJ COVID-19 cases rise
to 58,151, deaths total 2,183’
“Stop with the excuse of not having a face covering. Just stop. You look like a moron.”
Joe Meloni Jr.
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.