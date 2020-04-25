“The numbers are low since no one can get through to unemployment!”
Ann Marie Morrison
via Facebook
‘NJ unemployment up but rate slows; Atlantic County still hit hard’
“His post clearly calls for reopening with reasonable restrictions.”
Brian Chance
via Facebook
‘Murphy calls out surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately’
“But this way the union does not get its dues — that is what they are probably worried about.”
Bob Schwartz
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial — ‘Casino workers should use US, NJ pandemic jobless benefits’
“Atlantic City politicians took the word of an unproven company to tear down a viable casino and put thousands out of work.”
Walt Koschorreck
via Facebook
‘Look back — Sands casino
closes in Atlantic City’
“They should be identified! It is clowns like this that screw it up for other people who fish.”
Joe Stewart
via Facebook
‘2 men face charges, fines after officials seize 66 undersized Atlantic striped bass’
“It only takes one person ... who may not show any symptoms ... to spread this virus.”
Trina Graham Kostos
via Facebook
‘Backup of bodies overwhelms
NJ nursing home amid outbreak’
“Shocked about St. Joe’s. I used to live in Hammonton and they really seemed to have a big following.”
Thomas Piccolo
via Facebook
‘Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph
of Hammonton closing for good’
“Here comes another strip mall. I hope the locals in that area appreciate a chain department store and restaurant.”
Michael Krauss
via Facebook
‘For sale, $1.8M: Cold War-era
Nike missile base in South Jersey’
“We miss going to the zoo.”
Barbara Mason Wheaton
via Facebook
‘Cape May Zoo staff maintains animal care, but misses the public’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.