“The numbers are low since no one can get through to unemployment!”

Ann Marie Morrison

via Facebook

‘NJ unemployment up but rate slows; Atlantic County still hit hard’

“His post clearly calls for reopening with reasonable restrictions.”

Brian Chance

via Facebook

‘Murphy calls out surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately’

“But this way the union does not get its dues — that is what they are probably worried about.”

Bob Schwartz

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial — ‘Casino workers should use US, NJ pandemic jobless benefits’

“Atlantic City politicians took the word of an unproven company to tear down a viable casino and put thousands out of work.”

Walt Koschorreck

via Facebook

‘Look back — Sands casino

closes in Atlantic City’

“They should be identified! It is clowns like this that screw it up for other people who fish.”

Joe Stewart

via Facebook

‘2 men face charges, fines after officials seize 66 undersized Atlantic striped bass’

“It only takes one person ... who may not show any symptoms ... to spread this virus.”

Trina Graham Kostos

via Facebook

‘Backup of bodies overwhelms

NJ nursing home amid outbreak’

“Shocked about St. Joe’s. I used to live in Hammonton and they really seemed to have a big following.”

Thomas Piccolo

via Facebook

‘Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph

of Hammonton closing for good’

“Here comes another strip mall. I hope the locals in that area appreciate a chain department store and restaurant.”

Michael Krauss

via Facebook

‘For sale, $1.8M: Cold War-era

Nike missile base in South Jersey’

“We miss going to the zoo.”

Barbara Mason Wheaton

via Facebook

‘Cape May Zoo staff maintains animal care, but misses the public’

Tags

Load comments