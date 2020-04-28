“It’s better to lose money than losing your life or a family member’s life.”
Dulcigelis Peguero
“Live life. You aren’t guaranteed tomorrow. If you’re that scared of the virus, stay home.”
William Jenkins
via Facebook
‘South Jersey’s economic pain from coronavirus could reach over $5 billion’
“Whenever the health experts tell us since they actually know what’s going on.”
Mike Battaglino
“South Jersey should take it on itself to open ahead of the rest of the state.”
James Thornton
via Facebook
‘Vote — When should New Jersey reopen the economy?’
“Wildwood Catholic is working very hard with the diocese to reopen as a diocesan Catholic Pre-K through 12 school.”
Mary Kane
via Facebook
‘Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph communities trying to save their schools’
“Looking at what appears to be the driver’s Facebook page, his hometown is Lima, Peru. Is he an illegal immigrant that shouldn’t have been here in the first place?”
Gary Swenson
via PressofAC.com
‘Galloway Township woman
dies in hit-and-run car crash’
“Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves for letting this building sit boarded up in the heart of the city for all these years.”
Mark Bolner
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial – ‘Dispute over demolition of vacant A.C. hotel not over till it’s over’
“This same leak happened a couple years ago, my aunt found it on her boat. Why wasn’t it fixed properly then?”
Maggie Birkbeck
via Facebook
‘Sewer leak discovered in line
servicing A.C., EHT and Downbeach’
“Listened to him many times on the first radio station I liked.”
Sandy Rex
via Facebook
‘Folk DJ Gene Shay dies of the coronavirus at 85’
“Shouldn’t we all have access to testing?”
Nancy Davenport-Masi
via Facebook
‘Cape May County officials defend decision to keep testing site secret, cite security concerns’
“We will see what the governor and doctors say about any area in N.J. opening up all businesses.”
Robert Matthews
via Facebook
‘Middle Township mayor: Keeping county closed for summer “not an option”’
