“It’s not unions vs. toll payers. Different people with different backgrounds have different perspectives. Everyone should be heard and contribute. ... Let’s not get artificially divided.”
David Tucker
“The toll mobsters talk about road improvements needed. Fine, but try using the $80 million you collected already this year. Add 10 years up and wa la, that’s $800 million, more than enough to maintain those roads.”
Mark Bolner
“Gas tax. Toll hikes. Did anyone notice that there are less toll takers because of EZ Pass? Why the hikes? Greed greed greed greed greed.”
Justin SKyler Daniels
Via Facebook
“It’s funny that they are going through the motions by having a few ‘hearings’!! Trying to make it look good for the public. lol. The decision has already been made. Tolls are going up!!”
Joe Stewart
Via Facebook
‘Unions vs. toll payers at online hearing on expressway toll hikes’
“Stop subsidizing the Atlantic City Airport! The Expressway, via tolls, generates the lion’s share of the SJTA revenues. … Atlantic City Airport is a non-starter and continually operates at a loss... shed it.”
Shawn McCloud
‘Atlantic City X-way toll hike hearings to proceed online’
“Just a quick thought ...should juniors and or senior athletes for spring sports get left back in order to help them with athletic scholarships?”
Vinny D’Alessandro
‘St. Joseph’s Keshon Griffin commits to Rutgers’
