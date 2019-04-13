“Do ‘good people’ allegedly rob $50 million from the public?”

Sean Finnegan

via Facebook

‘Residents charged in ongoing fraud case were hiding in plain sight’

“Why would you ever support Callaway’s guys? He has been playing this game in A.C. for two decades, and A.C. ain’t any better for it.”

John Pitts

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City’s Democrats choose candidates for council in primary’

“As sad as the topic may be, it’s actually a fascinating story.”

Kacey Lynn Semler

via Facebook

‘“Daddy hurt her”: Nobody believed

Fla. boy, until he dug up the backyard’

“Those homes should be confiscated by the city and sold to anyone willing to refurbish and live in them.”

Greg Williams

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City crime rooted in addicted people, abandoned homes, residents say’

“Truth is, I was one of those kids. Bill ‘BJ’ Johnson’s been putting in work a long time.”

Julio Sanchez

via Facebook

‘Boxing helps Atlantic City’s youth

stay on right path’

“People need to safeguard their own children and everyone else’s. Get vaccinated!”

Carol Blum

via PressofAC.com

‘NYC declares emergency, orders mandatory vaccines in measles outbreak’

“For all of the time and money they’ve spent, we surely could have built a new one.”

Amy Victoria

via Facebook

‘County says Townsends Inlet Bridge won’t open until late summer’

“Great things happening in A.C. I love it!”

Gloria Dean Kelley

via Facebook

‘Teen center at AC Boys and Girls Club

to promote college and careers’

“I love this! Best of luck.”

Stacey DiOrio

via Facebook

‘Stone Harbor’s awesome

eat-in movie theater is worth the drive’

“Great to enjoy nature with your family. Birds are beautiful!”

Rosemarie Noonan

via Facebook

‘These AtlantiCare doctors go bird watching from their kitchen table’

Tags

Load comments