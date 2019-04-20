“I am taking a trip to Philly the first day they run. Amen.”
Mark Hills
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Rail Line to reopen early with added service’
“Tara, this is what we saw! Told you, Phillipe.”
Caitlin Byrne
via Facebook
‘South Jersey sees, hears
possible meteor Tuesday night’
“It wasn’t a one-time ‘Oops, I’ll never do that again.’ They continued their sins for awhile.”
Helen Rollison Viecelli
via PressofAC.com
‘Another former Ventnor firefighter admits role in state health benefits fraud’
“Feeling sad for Frank and the whole Formica family. Feeling relieved they said the bread will still be made the same way and that the name will remain.”
Barbara Brown
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City’s historic Formica Bros. Bakery files Chapter 7 bankruptcy’
“It was fierce!”
Maria Montone Polillo
via Facebook
‘Thirty percent of Atlantic City
without power after storms pass’
“I have a BA degree, am going for my masters and have been smoking weed for 32 years. Alcohol is hundreds of times worse than smoking weed.”
Tricia Sentinella
via PressofAC.com
‘Don’t be fooled by state’s push
for legal marijuana, says Sen. Chris Brown’
“Good for him. Now he can get all his endorsements and make an easy $100 million again.”
Paul Moyer
via Facebook
‘The Masters photos: Tiger Woods wins 15th major championship’
“I was there Friday night, had a great time. Jerry not such a great host but it was good.”
Demetria Toula Menoutis
via Facebook
‘“The Price is Right Live” coming
to Atlantic City”
“I’m just happy no one was killed. A building is just a building. A dead person can’t be replaced like a 850-year-old building.”
Valeria J. Marcus
via Facebook
‘A look at what was saved, what was lost in Notre Dame fire’