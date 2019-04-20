“I am taking a trip to Philly the first day they run. Amen.”

Mark Hills

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Rail Line to reopen early with added service’

“Tara, this is what we saw! Told you, Phillipe.”

Caitlin Byrne

via Facebook

‘South Jersey sees, hears

possible meteor Tuesday night’

“It wasn’t a one-time ‘Oops, I’ll never do that again.’ They continued their sins for awhile.”

Helen Rollison Viecelli

via PressofAC.com

‘Another former Ventnor firefighter admits role in state health benefits fraud’

“Feeling sad for Frank and the whole Formica family. Feeling relieved they said the bread will still be made the same way and that the name will remain.”

Barbara Brown

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City’s historic Formica Bros. Bakery files Chapter 7 bankruptcy’

“It was fierce!”

Maria Montone Polillo

via Facebook

‘Thirty percent of Atlantic City

without power after storms pass’

“I have a BA degree, am going for my masters and have been smoking weed for 32 years. Alcohol is hundreds of times worse than smoking weed.”

Tricia Sentinella

via PressofAC.com

‘Don’t be fooled by state’s push

for legal marijuana, says Sen. Chris Brown’

“Good for him. Now he can get all his endorsements and make an easy $100 million again.”

Paul Moyer

via Facebook

‘The Masters photos: Tiger Woods wins 15th major championship’

“I was there Friday night, had a great time. Jerry not such a great host but it was good.”

Demetria Toula Menoutis

via Facebook

‘“The Price is Right Live” coming

to Atlantic City”

“I’m just happy no one was killed. A building is just a building. A dead person can’t be replaced like a 850-year-old building.”

Valeria J. Marcus

via Facebook

‘A look at what was saved, what was lost in Notre Dame fire’

