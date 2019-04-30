“One song was sung by Paul Robeson, a black man. The other is from a musical by Vincent Foster. This was a different era.”
Gertrude Williams
via Facebook
‘Wildwood: If Philly doesn’t want Kate Smith, we’ll gladly take her’
“Why haven’t the illegal actions discussed in this article resulted in any charges?”
Harry F. Mehlman Jr.
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Settlement doesn’t end fiasco of improper A.C. loan-program deal’
“It’s not the organization ... it’s the opportunity that the Scout organization and others unwittingly provide these predators.”
Ronald McGinty
via Facebook
‘List of Boy Scout leaders accused
of sex abuse has South Jersey ties’
“The transit options are the smartest ones, as they connect our area to larger metropolitan regions.”
Matthew McElroy
via PressofAC.com
‘A Cheesecake Factory and 49 other things South Jersey could use’
“I hope they expand the customer service area. Those lines can be really long already.”
Joan Oulahan Colligan
via Facebook
‘All Kohl’s stores will accept
Amazon returns starting in July’
“I remember going there in the ’60s on a class trip and taking my nephews there 40 years later when they were tiny tykes.”
Thom Gage
via Facebook
‘Storybook Land: 64 Years
of Family and Fun’
“Stop with getting the ultimate selfie. Cost you your life!”
David Slavico
via Facebook
‘Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge, fourth death in past month’
“Name me one N.J. Democratic idea that helped a city be successful. I’ll wait.”
Steve Kon
via Facebook
‘State sets deadlines, identifies agencies for Atlantic City recovery’
“Really. People need to be told this?!”
Jennifer Koegler
via Facebook
‘WHO recommends no screen time at all for children under 1 year old’