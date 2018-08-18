“NJ Transit didn’t need to completely shut down any other lines for this positive-train-control project.”
Ben Smith
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City rail riders sound off
on NJ Transit closure’
“If it were not for the dash cam video, the truth of what has occurred to many people would have never come to light.”
M. Camille Burgess
“If you’re worried about releasing police cam footage, then wear one yourself.”
Mike Stanislaw
via Facebook
‘NJ Supreme Court rules police dash camera recordings not public records’
“Maybe now they can spend some quality time together.”
Bob Boyd
via Facebook
‘Cumberland County prison escapee caught, father charged’
“I am so impressed! This little girl and her family will never forget you and your lifesaving talent.”
Kathryn Goldman
‘Ocean City lifeguards save toddler
who stopped breathing on beach’
“Good, like the $350,000 in the public defender account in Egg Harbor Township. Wow, what a budget.”
Joey M. Tomasello
‘Towns, state have much at stake
in local courts reforms’
“I had him as a vice principal and then principal, and he was always so professional. I can’t even believe this.”
Linda Cruz
‘Pleasantville principal to remain
in jail on child porn charges’
“Such good news, the town is starting to roll, rock and shake, new businesses, new nonprofits, a great university.”
Ruth Yaskin
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos employing 30,000 for first time in 4 years’