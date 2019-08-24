“If you are not at your spot in the sand, your umbrella should be folded. Only up when an adult is present.”
Deb Christman
via Facebook
‘Our view: Now that beach umbrellas are the norm, they should be safer’
“People walk right out into traffic trying to cross. I can’t tell you how many people I almost hit driving home at night from there.”
Joe Gachetti
via Facebook
‘83-year-old woman fatally struck crossing street in Atlantic City’
“The future is here, folks, try and have a gathering of friends and family with good food and drinks on the internet.”
Roger W. Ulland
via Facebook
‘Galloway’s Goodfellows restaurant closes’
“I threw a message in a bottle when I was 8 in North Wildwood. 12 years later I got a letter from someone who found it only 22 blocks from where I threw it.”
Phil Swetsky
via Facebook
‘In Alaska, 50-year-old message in bottle from Soviet navy captain washes ashore’
“Many thanks to the Egg Harbor Townshp Police Department for corralling these beautiful animals back to safety.”
Angele M. Statuti
via PressofAC.com
‘Alpacas and cows escape, roam
Egg Harbor Township’
“Now would be a good time, Rhys.”
Nicholas Fiadino
via Facebook
‘Rhys Hoskins thinks he’s “one swing away” from snapping his funk’
“A nation at war with itself. And this is just the beginning.”
Bill Tracy
via PressofAC.com
‘Churches arm, train congregants
in wake of mass shootings’
“One of the finest sporting traditions on the East Coast.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Look back at the 2019
South Jersey lifeguard race season’
“They cannot give out the pills without a prescription that was written by a doctor.”
Thom Gage
via Facebook
‘The opioid crisis: 15% of the pharmacies handled nearly half of the 35 billion opioid pills’