“No one would ever accuse me of being an environ-mentalist, but we can’t just go on dumping all our garbage into the ocean.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘Surfrider Foundation lobbies
against plastic, paper bag fee bill’
“Is this what the taxpayers (and by the way, with the highest property taxes in the United States) are paying Sen. Steve Sweeney for?”
Elizabeth Morgenweck
via PressofAC.com
‘Is the term “freeholder” racist?’
“That is a beautiful building, needs to be renovated and occupied.”
Carol Portas Semler
via Facebook
‘Stockton University could be
next owner of Atlantic Club’
“I love that her secret to longevity was learning to enjoy life every day.”
Nathan Girdner
via Facebook
‘Linwood’s Helen Turner dies at 111’
“The freeholders voted by acclamation, not roll call. There was no call for ‘nays.’ It was not unanimous, it was a majority vote.”
Caren Sollish Fitzpatrick
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic County will need to show benefit of having safety director’
“Can’t they all just get along for the good of the island?”
James Allen
via Facebook
‘Wildwood commissioner sues mayor, claims retaliation over budget vote’
“The challenge is whether to study and attend class or socialize, prioritizing school over your social life. It is such a dilemma for most.”
Greg Williams
via Facebook
‘If your child is in college, ‘helicopter parenting’ might not be such a bad idea’
“Slow but relaxing. The woods were beautiful.”
Pattie Logue
via Facebook
‘Review: Grown-up “Christopher Robin”
is no bother to bear’
“It’s a demanding, no pay, thankless job.”
John Piatt
via Facebook
‘No candidates file for 5 seats
on Somers Point school board’