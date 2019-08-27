“As long as there is free parking for the proposed ShopRite in Atlantic City, and good security inside and out, hopefully it will be successful.”
Penny Shorepenny
via PressofAC.com
‘Village Supermarkets may
bring ShopRite to Atlantic City’
“The actions of these pharmaceutical reps are direct violations of the PhRMA code of ethics and they should be barred from working in the industry.”
Mo Ginsberg
via Facebook
‘Stafford Township woman first to be sentenced in prescription fraud case’
“Great idea! Start a new tradition instead of the Miss America Parade.”
Loretta Simkins Lemieux
via Facebook
‘Hard Rock to host September parade featuring some Miss America contestants’
“Good luck this time. Been tried several times in the past.”
Mary Schultz
via Facebook
‘Absecon school board looks to leave Pleasantville for Absegami’
“Sign her up. Not the first time a soccer player has been successful as an NFL kicker.”
Jenifer Gajdalo
via Facebook
‘Carli Lloyd kicks 55-yard field goal
at Eagles-Ravens practice’
“I hope this is a better version of slurry they used many years ago in Stafford. It was trash. The summer heat made it soft.”
Christopher William McNeil
via PressofAC.com
‘Lane closures on Route 72
in Ocean County as paving project starts’
“No need to spend $13 million for rehabbed space. Plenty of space in city to accommodate BOE needs.”
Danene Albertson
via Facebook
‘CRDA gives Atlantic City BOE
$650,000 for programs’
“Just so wish there was someone to lead the city to the heights where it should be.”
Patricia Ortlip
via Facebook
“Hard Rock, Ocean find footing
after one year in Atlantic City’
“That kind of money can better be used by paying property taxes for those people that can’t afford to pay them.”
Amelia Provenzano DiCioccio
via Facebook
‘CRDA postpones vote on $12.6 million school board move’