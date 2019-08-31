“Huge improvement! In the beginning of the summer it was so bad and I had a seagull poop on my head.”
BethMarie Monica
via Facebook
‘Hawks succeeding in keeping
seagulls at bay in Ocean City’
“Totally agree. This makes no sense. Many bikers are very close to this as they pass on Mays Landing Road and Route 9.”
Bob Schwartz
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Planning failure wastes path on parkway bridge for years’
“He killed that girl, did nothing about it, lied, then got away with it. That I remember.”
Michael Deluccia
via Facebook
‘Remembering Ted Kennedy, who died 10 years ago today’
“We are giving awards to two of the governors that were at the forefront of facilitating the New Jersey state pension crisis?!”
Craig Collins
via PressofAC.com
‘Former NJ governors to be honored
by Stockton Hughes Center’
“Go to NJ.gov and submit concerns to the governor’s office. His office needs to hear from us.”
Mary Kane
via Facebook
‘Wildwood mayor “disappointed beyond words” by Murphy veto of Boardwalk bill’
“And with every expansion at ACIT comes cuts to Atlantic County Special Services and their programs.”
Robin Birth
via Facebook
‘Greater Egg calls for “cease”
on ACIT expansion’
“What is important is does Atlantic City prepare for the future and protect its status.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Could New Jersey overtake
Nevada as sports betting king?’
“He is going to go down as one of the Top 5 best players of all time.”
Gaetano Branciforti
via Facebook
‘Daily Mike Trout report:
Knocks in 103rd run of season’
“I think this was a wonderful event. Women of color celebrating each other.”
Cathy Wolcott Draper
via Facebook
‘With love, black women reclaim Atlantic City’s Chicken Bone Beach’
“Only the people working are benefiting — five guys to fix one pothole.”
Jim Freeman
via Facebook
‘Report: New Jersey spends most on roads, doesn’t get results’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.