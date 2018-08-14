“We commuters have jobs that we have to arrive to on time. Can’t this work get done when the trains aren’t running overnight?”
Brenda Lisy
via Facebook
‘NJ Transit: Cancellations to ease,
but “rough fall” ahead’
“It is a wonderful idea for candidates to place their issues on the ballot form.”
Karen Nugent Borek
via PressofAC.com
‘Letter: Party line voting reduces election’s critical thinking’
“That attorney Robert Fuggi would use the term ‘incestuous’ to describe an actual father-daughter relationship ... is disgusting, at best insensitive and at worst irresponsible.”
Amanda Richardson
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County prosecutor cites conflicts in Stockton sex assault investigations’
“I believe Miss America should be fit ... not as sex symbols, but as physically strong as they are mentally and emotionally strong females. Fitness wear perhaps, not swimwear.”
Charlotte Olsin
via PressofAC.com
‘Miss America Cara Mund
opens up: “It’s been a tough year”’
“Can’t blame the library. It has always been spotless. Someone brought them in and they multiply quickly.”
Jeannie Flynn
via Facebook
‘Ventnor Library closed Tuesday
due to bedbugs’
“I’m sorry to hear this. I purchased my first gun from them.”
Mary Eileen Earling
via Facebook
‘Zeus Sporting Goods in EHT
to close by October’
“Stuff it with crab meat.”
Jess Kresge
via Facebook
‘11.79-pound flounder caught
in Atlantic City back bays’
“Sandy Hook is historic, too.”
Patty Colon
via Facebook
‘Gallery: Celebrate National Lighthouse Day with lighthouses in our area’
“Start training kids in kindergarten to avoid future violence.”
Valeria Marcus
via Facebook
‘Gretchen Carlson’s Leadership Initiative to come to Atlantic City’