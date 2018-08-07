“What a racket for lawyers, $495 an hour, $250 an hour, $125 an hour! Defendant gets $300,000, lawyers get $679,000.”
Wayne Mazurek
via PressofAC.com
‘A.C. must pay $679,000 in legal fees
in police force case’
“Guess they wanted their own shark week.”
Sheryl Parlin
via Facebook
‘Thieves stuff an aquarium horn shark
in their baby stroller’
“They are popping up faster than dollar stores.”
Brent Dooley
via Facebook
‘Addiction center opens
new location in Northfield’
“Diabetes and asthma are nothing like choosing to get high.”
Ryan Loughney
via Facebook
‘Lovato’s apparent overdose
leads to awareness on relapse’
“We’ve been ignoring our infrastructure for decades, there’s enough worthwhile work rebuilding roads ... and a thousand other projects.”
R. Alex Post
via PressofAC.com
‘A federal job guarantee for everyone?
Be skeptical, says Noah Smith’
“Ventnor police, fire and rescue are the best.”
Stephanie Hand
via Facebook
‘Watch first responders save
baby duckling from storm drain’
“I like him, but I couldn’t care less where he eats his lunch.”
Michael Gaskill
via Facebook
‘Where does Al Pacino like to dine
in Ocean City?’
“A class act. Heartwarming to see.”
Alan Huscher
via Facebook
‘Nick Foles gives Somers Point family
a special memory’
“As long as they had vaccines the dog will be fine.”
Ann Palmer-Wescoat
via Facebook
‘Rabies confirmed
in Egg Harbor Township raccoon’
“People need to watch their children.”
Micki DeKluyver
via Facebook
‘Brigantine fire, beach patrol respond to near-drownings, structure fire’