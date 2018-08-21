“This article is almost comical. It must be nice living in affluent Linwood.”
Mark Brennan
‘Linwood police seek residents’ help
in curbing alleged bike path hooligans’
“The cost of health care has ruined everything. Answers are tough on how to control this.”
Jay Vetter
‘Plans to overhaul NJ’s government
face murky path ahead’
“I can’t ride to and from work because of these hours and it is unsafe with no bike lanes and heavy traffic on the main streets.”
Doreen Peak
‘A.C. Boardwalk offers cyclists
more sights, riding time’
“Ms. Mississippi, Ms. N.Y., Ms. Ohio and Ms. Michigan are my choices. Ms. Wyoming has an interesting look as well.”
Ilsia Martin
‘Take a look at Miss America hopefuls’
“I am on the Boardwalk daily, and the crowd is both bigger and more affluent looking than in the past couple of years.”
Geoff Rosenberger
‘Atlantic City casinos see
revenue soar in July’
“Like how the state takes the higher charge while giving the merchant who buys the bags the lowest. Another way for the state to charge consumers.”
Elaine Jasper
‘County, towns ban plastic bags
as fate of state bill unknown’
“Pay for it with a national sales tax, with a sales tax on everyone, including legal and illegal aliens, foreign visitors.”
Wayne Mazurek
‘Cost of Medicare for all overstated,
while benefits are underestimated’
“It’s official. I will be a ticket writer for Resorts.”
Darren Printz
‘Resorts Casino opening sports book’
“When the community is not involved, the right thing for the local government may not be the right thing for residents.”
Phyllis Torpey Kopec
‘Cape May residents give mixed response to redevelopment’
“Part of the problem is nurses are so overworked and under-appreciated.”
Paolina Samuel
‘As nursing shortage looms, college programs become crucial’
“How the hell did he get out of the cuffs and how did he have a knife?”
Sheryl Parlin
‘Cumberland court-bound prison
escapee still at large, has knife’
“Drug dealers with a white coat. They probably have never lost a loved one to this epidemic.”
Lisa Insalaco Parise
‘Cape doctor loses license for allegedly overprescribing opioids’