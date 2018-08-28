“Is it too late to replace the Ms. Gretchen Pageant the real Miss America Pageant?”
Tom Conner
via Facebook
‘Former Miss Americas stand
with Mund as Carlson denies bullying’
“To go after the businesses that are buying these properties and attempting to clean them up is absurd and bad for New Jersey.”
John Erzen
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Pollution lawsuits have multiple uses for Murphy administration’
“He should choose a different career. He seems really bad at burglary.”
Nicholas Fiadino
via Facebook
‘A.C. man charged with multiple counts of burglary in Margate’
“Isn’t it time that ratepayers are given a clear and transparent accounting of the costs of wind energy? Also, who exactly will benefit financially from the subsidies?”
Richard Perniciaro
via PressofAC.com
‘Ratepayer-funded offshore wind
a boon to state’s labor, air quality’
“It is a free zoo that relies on donations. It’s such a nice place. People can sue but winning is a different matter.”
Jacquie Gallagher
via Facebook
‘Cape May residents sue county, sheriff’s department for harassment at zoo’
“If they had kept up with standard maintenance, this would not be a problem. ... Why should we pay more for the way they run that company?”
Steacy Turner
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Electric reapplies
for bigger 9.55% rate hike’
“Eagles just learned the overtime rules a few years ago. Give them some time.”
Ari Fraggia
via Facebook
‘No one understands
NFL’s new helmet rule’
“If they are giving it away, they must be making more money then, obviously.”
Jason Downie
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos paid out $22 million in jackpots this year’
“Only the criminal can carry in New Jersey.”
Joseph Fisher
via Facebook
‘Bridgeton teen shot at gas station, police said’