“I can’t even find one outside. These people get one at Home Depot.”

Jack Seppy

via Facebook

‘Whooo’s there? Georgia family

discovers owl in Christmas tree’

“This hate really has to stop for all parties! By these comments we are all working against each other.”

Kathy Canesi-Link

via Facebook

‘Loneliest man in Washington?

No way, says Jeff Van Drew’

“Congratulations and best wishes on your retirement! I was very pleased that Jeret made your list.”

Linda Mansfield

via PressofAC.com

Dave Weinberg: ‘Thanks

for the memories’

“It wasn’t just a prank, but a credible threat.”

Sam Bliss

via Facebook

‘Millville man who threatened LoBiondo gets seven-year prison sentence’

“I watched my mother suffer and she had cancer. … That was my last memory with her, watching her suffer.”

Mechele Boyce

via Facebook

‘What it took fulfilling terminally ill mother’s wish to end her life’

“It reinforces memory which then influences the ability to reason.”

Kate Grace

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Teaching cursive writing can’t turn back the technological tide’

“Seems like anytime a law is made that helps a minority group, everyone seems to have a problem with it.”

Chris Charles

via Facebook

‘Gov. Murphy signs hair discrimination bill inspired by Buena wrestler’

“And no money for homeless people or anyone that needs some financial help to get back on their feet.”

Peggy Ruiz

via Facebook

‘Ventnor receives $200K DOT

paving grant for Wellington Avenue’

“Keep the hall in good shape. This is an amazing space with a great history.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘Boardwalk Hall facade project to begin in 2020’

Tags

Load comments