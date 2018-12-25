“So they would get to keep their pensions and have no criminal record, instead of locking them up with a felony record and no pensions.”
Peggy Ruiz
“To get PTI, you need to have a clean record. One was already convicted of shoplifting and fired from the fire department prior to this arrest.”
Harry Wegman
via Facebook
‘Firefighters implicated in Oxy drug ring apply for pretrial intervention’
“To survive and grow the culture of the Miss America Organization, it needs to change to a fundraising organization soliciting donations.”
Peter Haberstroh
via PressofAC.com
“It’s in its hundredth year. Keep it in Atlantic City where it belongs.”
Karen R. Miller
via Facebook
‘Miss America in search for a new home, Ocean Resort offers to help’
“What about the detour that’s been on Franklin Avenue past Washington? That’s been going on for close to a year.”
Jonathan Bronco
via Facebook
‘County roadwork will cause
detour in Pleasantville, EHT’
“John Q. Public isn’t even a detective and has been saying that all along.”
Janet Williams
via Facebook
‘Officials reopen investigation
into death of April Kauffman hitman’
“Govs. Jim Florio, Christine Whitman and a host of other politicians took the most solvent pension in the nation and destroyed it in a blatant robbery.”
Wayne Mazurek
via PressofAC.com
‘As Sweeney talks pension reform, rating-agency report confirms threat to state’
“No more happy ending.”
Robert Manley
via Facebook
‘Ocean City woman, 61, charged with running a house of prostitution’
“He will be missed. He also did a lot for Egg Harbor Township.”
Lester Sprague
via Facebook
‘EHT Mayor Sonny McCullough’s last Township Committee meeting’