“This is a product of kids having kids, sucky parenting and the political correctness of not being able to discipline.”
Tracey Lynn Scherer
via Facebook
‘13-year-old Atlantic City boy arrested after stealing delivery driver’s car’
“Form simply following substance. Never was a Democrat.”
Kyran Connor
via PressofAC.com
‘Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties’
“Miss America is a dying event looking desperately for a lifeline.”
Allen Flehinger
via Facebook
‘No Miss America, no problem:
Atlantic City didn’t suffer loss this year’
“If he isn’t a Democrat anymore, he needs to step down. We elected a Democrat, not a Republican.”
Judy Callahan
via Facebook
“Come over to the Republican Party. We can get you more staffers.”
Jim Sanders
via Facebook
‘Five Van Drew staff members resign
in response to potential party switch’
“Like John Dean many years ago, in the midst of corruption there will be a few with courage to tell the truth.”
Kate Grace
via PressofAC.com
‘Former Trump campaign official
Rick Gates gets 45 days in Mueller probe’
“Can’t wait to vote Van Drew out. Whoever heard of a freshman congressman jumping ship his first term in office for an illegitimate president.”
Joe Trifiletti
“Typical Democrats — threatening and strong arming to get their way.”
Alan Cassett
via Facebook
‘Harrison announces candidacy for
Van Drew seat, Amy Kennedy mulls run’
“Doesn’t matter. None will be the nominee.”
Ingomar Koch
via Facebook
‘Here are the 7 Democrats who qualified for this week’s debate ... and 8 who missed the cut’
