“Sad for the marine life. Oil spills washing up on the beautiful beaches.”
Jacquie Gallagher
“Not as bad as all the dredging that goes on along our coast.”
Ken Moore
via Facebook
‘Trump administration approves
seismic testing in Atlantic Ocean’
“Same thing happens with salespeople who make most of their earnings on commission/bonuses.”
Eddie Raumman
via PressofAC.com
‘Give tipped workers a voice
in NJ changes to their wages’
“Leave the Pinelands alone. Tons of endangered plants, animals.”
Patty Colon
“We don’t need outsider tree huggers to decide what we need in South Jersey.”
Mike McKeaney Sr.
via Facebook
‘Construction begins on South Jersey pipeline tied up in court’
“Transient accommodations should have to pay taxes just like hotels regardless of how the reservations were made.”
Steven Soldatovich
via Facebook
‘Shore homeowners band together
to fight new tax’
“I got my card out here. I still cop from the street because the dispensary is so expensive.”
Michael Piperato
via Facebook
‘What will happen to medical marijuana if NJ legalizes weed?’
“Let’s make sure we blame the driver, especially if they are a women or old (over 40!). Never blame the guys in charge of driver legislation and training who set the driver up to fail.”
Trevor Frith
via PressofAC.com
‘South Jersey may be more susceptible
to car crashes into buildings’
“Love that plus 30 years! The afterlife, I guess.”
Denise Lynn
via Facebook
‘Augello sentenced to life in prison
for involvement in Kauffman murder’
“Will there be an investigation into what keeps getting the same type of politician elected to office in Atlantic City?”
Joe Trifiletti
via Facebook
‘After FBI raid, A.C. mayor leaves home’