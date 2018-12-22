“NJ Transit has manipulated the data, basing it on the months after they took six scheduled trains off the line.”
Dianna Lynn C.
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: NJ Transit must restore
A.C. line, consider adding more trains’
“They are being taken care of during Code Blue. What Cape May County needs is a homeless shelter like the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, where homeless people can go anytime.”
Joan Flynn
via Facebook
‘Cape May County homeless express concerns about Code Blue change’
“Put it towards addiction services for people who do not have insurance.”
Cindi Catanio
via Facebook
‘NJ bills aim to stem gun violence through hospital trauma programs’
“We need more border security. Just look at Europe, it’s being overrun.”
Edmund McCabe
“Let the government shutdown. We don’t need to waste money on a stupid racist wall.”
Natalie Cintron
via Facebook
‘What a government shutdown
may mean for South Jersey’
“Stop bailing them out. If Miss America cannot be financially self sufficient, let it go.”
Joe Stewart
via Facebook
“CRDA to vote on Miss America fund”
“Whatever the alleged crime is, it can’t be very lucrative.”
Paul Johnston
via PressofAC.com
‘FBI investigating Egg Harbor City home’
“The Catholic Church needs to deal with these abusers when they are alive, and help the victims.”
Antoinette Silvestro
via Facebook
‘Jesuits name accused abusers,
including two with ties to South Jersey’
“Maybe there should be some kind of law that these abandoned buildings need to be demolished after a period of time at the cost of the owner of said buildings.”
Caprice Burshteyn
via Facebook
‘No word on future of Trump Plaza as another demolition deadline passes’