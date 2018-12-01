“Marion Berry was mayor of D.C. and smoked crack with hookers. No law against bar brawls.”
Nicolas Velecico
via Facebook
‘A.C. Democrats denounce mayor, councilman after casino nightclub fight’
“Exactly. When will the other shoe drop? At least 40 to 50 local public employees abruptly retired in August 2017. Does that somehow shield them?”
Jill Downey
via PressofAC.com
‘Conspiring to defraud government benefits merits firing, license revocation’
“The blame is on those who sell drug paraphernalia, open off Boardwalk ‘massage’ parlors and those in the city who issue them the mercantile licenses to pollute communities.”
Yousef Al-Khattab
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City meeting
on stores’ impact on neighborhoods’
“Employers will still be able to fire employees for testing positive, just like Colorado.”
Steve Kon
via Facebook
‘First vote on marijuana
legalization likely’
“To maintain nine operating casinos, we badly need new markets to help us mid-week, in the off season.”
Steve Norton
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic City casino profits down after opening of Hard Rock, Ocean Resort’
“Never was able to get a first rate goalie.”
Jay Vetter
via Facebook
‘Struggling Flyers fire
general manager Ron Hextall’
“They could close this bridge forever. It’s so scary to cross. (For me anyway.)”
Deb DeMetz Smith
via Facebook
‘Delaware Memorial Bridge
reopens after chemical leak’
“This dude is hated down here in Florida because that is what is known for. If he doesn’t get his way he sues.”
Adam Tomkinson
via Facebook
‘Former Revel casino owner Glenn Straub dates women, then sues them’
“Passengers on the Titanic also expressed concerns.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Can Tim Jernigan give a boost to Eagles’ sagging defense?’