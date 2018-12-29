“So I went to Kmart to pay off my layaway for Christmas and it was paid. ... I’ve been reflecting all day, with all the hate in the world, there are truly selfless people out there still.”
Karin Lynn Oliphant-Wanek
via Facebook
‘Secret Santa pays off
Hammonton Walmart layaway items’
“Coastal locations are the bedrock for people with wealth. Therefore, they are reluctant to acknowledge global warming, let alone its effect on their locations.”
Gary Schumacher
via PressofAC.com
‘Shore residents must realistically deal with climate change and its costs’
“I am a local coach and every league in N.J. was visited ... and told that this rule was going to be strictly enforced this year.”
Steve Sharp
via Facebook
‘Wrestler’s attorney suggests haircut
was due to referee’s tardiness’
“It was a poor decision to embarrass this kid in front of everyone. The referee should be fired.”
James Armanini
via Facebook
‘Buena Board of Education set to meet amid wrestling controversy’
“This generation walks around outside with PJs on to go shopping. Do you really think putting on a space suit to go outside the spaceship will ever work with humans?”
Mark Bolner
via PressofAC.com
‘$2B to collect Mars samples worth it, says Robert Gebelhoff’
“We need shopping at local stores. They pay property tax and employ locals.”
David Coombs
via Facebook
‘S.J. malls will not let online shopping take all their customers without a fight’
“Good riddance. Glad there’s a Democrat in his place.”
Gregory Cruse
via Facebook
‘LoBiondo leaving Congress,
but plans to stay involved’
“I’ve sat at the blackjack table til my butt was numb and maybe won two or three hundred. So happy for him!”
Peggy Glutch
via Facebook
‘Lakewood man wins $1M at Borgata poker tables’
“I really miss the Seafood Festival being at that location.”
Jeffrey S. Davis
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City’s Gardner’s Basin remains “a diamond in the rough” decades later’