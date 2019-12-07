“Why not cut jobs big time and services? Cut everything.”
Lal Armani
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City to auction
194 properties in December’
“Well, I guess the nonvoters showed the Democrats a thing or two. Now they will live with the choice of others.”
Wayne Mazurek
via PressofAC.com
‘Letter: Nonvoters defeated Democrats’
“The only thing this policy has done was reduce jail population. That’s not necessarily a good thing.”
Daniel Mitchell Jr.
via Facebook
‘Our view: NJ now a leader in showing that bail reform works as expected’
“Have the Democrats done anything for regular hard working people except raise taxes to force people out?”
Michael Snyder
via Facebook
‘New Jersey considers easing
voting restrictions on convicts’
“They need to be in school before any of the other opportunities will matter.”
Michael Shannon
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City’s success rests on its youth’
“Hyatt wasn’t living up to their end it seems and the hotel is actually doing well.”
Patrick Mullin
via Facebook
‘Ocean Casino, Hyatt part ways’
“You only own your home if you own the land it’s parked on. Otherwise, you just own a vehicle.”
Isaac Brumer
via Facebook
‘Homeownership road less traveled: A converted, one-of-a-kind school bus’
“Wimpy is more entertaining in the Popeye cartoons.”
Scott Becker
via PressofAC.com
‘Live, first House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing’
“Blackjacks games were a good time. I can’t believe they’re done after one year.”
Larry Brady
via Facebook
‘Weinberg: Blackjacks era ended much too soon’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.