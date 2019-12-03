“Our schools can always use the money, but in reality we live amongst a huge population of addicted persons.”
Julie Louise
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County awarded $485K
for opioid treatment facility’
“I know I wouldn’t want my tax dollars going for something that goes against our beliefs.”
John Stinsman
via PressofAC.com
“There are only a few trans students and if it causes issues, any policy can be refined.”
Jill Miller
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor Township school board approves transgender policy’
“How does she live in Longport and teach at Montclair State University, out past Newark?”
James Thornton
via Facebook
‘Longport’s Brigid Harrison considers primary challenge to Van Drew’
“Sad, seems like he waited too long to take care of it.”
Samuel Ross
via Facebook
‘Healthy man licked by his dog
dies within weeks’
“Great to see the local community helping local police departments.’
Michael T. Woelfel
via Facebook
‘Three more suspects to be kept
in jail in Pleasantville shooting’
“I am all for a dog park that is well thought out in terms of location, setup and management.”
Mary Miller Foltz
via Facebook
‘Northfield considering adding dog park’
“I pray he has a Democratic challenger.”
Anthony Jones
via PressofAC.com
‘Van Drew vows to stay a Democrat,
even as he opposes impeachment’
“Bring all the troops home. It’s never ending and just making more enemies.”
Ken Moore
via Facebook
‘A baby when dad died in Afghanistan, he’s 18 now and war still isn’t over’
