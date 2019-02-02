“The cars are in North Jersey, filled with commuters to NYC. NJ Transit is making money on it, so they don’t want to send them back down here.”
Tom Pantalena
via Facebook
“It’s South Jersey and Trenton knows they can get away with treating the people as pawns.”
Donal Sheahan
‘Atlantic City Rail Line restoration
pushed back’
“Tip of the iceberg for abuse of government benefits.”
Steven Ivie
via Facebook
‘Pleasantville woman admits collecting dead mother’s pension money’
“Jeff Van Drew will surprise a lot of folks. He is clear thinking, very savvy and a hard worker.”
Wayne Mazurek
‘Our view: Congress quickly hears Van Drew’s strong, centrist voice for compromise’
“Run, but as a Democrat, and you might get my vote.”
Michael Haines
via Facebook
‘Would a Howard Schultz presidential bid as an independent help re-elect Trump?”
“Yes, the furloughed feds were brought back and will receive back pay, but the contractors are still furloughed.”
Barb Hartranft-Sarraf
‘Furloughed workers at FAA tech center relieved, for now’
“These workers are in a very vulnerable position and deserve protection.”
Shawn Marie
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City housekeepers implore lawmakers to pass panic button bill’
“I hope they can save it. It’s a wonderful hotel with an amazing swimming pool.”
Jonathan Geoffrey
via Facebook
‘New York-based hedge fund
is new owner of Ocean Resort Casino’
“The problem is ACY is in between two major airports.”
Andri Kuswendra
via Facebook
‘SJTA passes tiered incentive to lure carriers to A.C. International Airport’
“Everything about college, from tuition to board, books, etc., is made to wring young people’s wallets dry.”
Jon Ledford
via Facebook
‘Report: NJ student loan debt doubled in a decade’