“The cars are in North Jersey, filled with commuters to NYC. NJ Transit is making money on it, so they don’t want to send them back down here.”

Tom Pantalena

via Facebook

“It’s South Jersey and Trenton knows they can get away with treating the people as pawns.”

Donal Sheahan

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City Rail Line restoration

pushed back’

“Tip of the iceberg for abuse of government benefits.”

Steven Ivie

via Facebook

‘Pleasantville woman admits collecting dead mother’s pension money’

“Jeff Van Drew will surprise a lot of folks. He is clear thinking, very savvy and a hard worker.”

Wayne Mazurek

via PressofAC.com

‘Our view: Congress quickly hears Van Drew’s strong, centrist voice for compromise’

“Run, but as a Democrat, and you might get my vote.”

Michael Haines

via Facebook

‘Would a Howard Schultz presidential bid as an independent help re-elect Trump?”

“Yes, the furloughed feds were brought back and will receive back pay, but the contractors are still furloughed.”

Barb Hartranft-Sarraf

via PressofAC.com

‘Furloughed workers at FAA tech center relieved, for now’

“These workers are in a very vulnerable position and deserve protection.”

Shawn Marie

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City housekeepers implore lawmakers to pass panic button bill’

“I hope they can save it. It’s a wonderful hotel with an amazing swimming pool.”

Jonathan Geoffrey

via Facebook

‘New York-based hedge fund

is new owner of Ocean Resort Casino’

“The problem is ACY is in between two major airports.”

Andri Kuswendra

via Facebook

‘SJTA passes tiered incentive to lure carriers to A.C. International Airport’

“Everything about college, from tuition to board, books, etc., is made to wring young people’s wallets dry.”

Jon Ledford

via Facebook

‘Report: NJ student loan debt doubled in a decade’

