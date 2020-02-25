“Since President Obama was elected, that’s all we heard, ‘They’re going to take away our guns.’ So who had their guns taken away?”
Guy Branderwyle
via PressofAC.com
‘Debate over 2nd Amendment
‘sanctuary’ at Atlantic freeholders’
“He had a dilemma because the Democrats have destroyed the possibility of bipartisanship.”
Ettore Cattaneo
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘Van Drew should have
tried to stay a Democrat’
“The biggest advertisers of vaping are actually the anti-vaping groups. They plaster it everywhere, leading to more curiosity.”
Beth Sabath
via Facebook
‘How New Jersey is fighting
the teen vaping epidemic’
“I was thinking maybe he wouldn’t participate in any debates. But I guess he has to now with the public outcry to hear his policies.”
Ed Altman
via Facebook
‘Bloomberg qualifies for debate,
will face Dem rivals for 1st time’
“It’s baseball. If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘Mike Trout rips cheating Astros,
calls for bigger punishment’
“It was a really nice place, it’s a shame it fell onto hard times.”
Cheryl Clagett Wrigley
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Take a look back
at Surf Stadium in Atlantic City’
“Being quarantined like that would be horrific. Some people would rather die than experience that.”
Timothy Ronald Pell
via Facebook
‘Quarantine ruling: Russia sends woman back nearly 10 days after she escapes’
“Great pilot. Takes a lot of experience to do that.”
Kathleen P. Nolan
via Facebook
Watch: ‘Pilot lands world’s largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London’
“Too freakish.”
Sue McHugh
via Facebook
‘In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin’
