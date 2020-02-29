“Other states are putting them in while N.J. removed them. They’re safer than other at grade crossings for a number of reasons.”
Bobby Adams
via Facebook
‘Woodbine intersection
to become roundabout by June’
“I haven’t seen any posters or handouts. Was this article written by Jussie Smollett?”
Henry Connahey
via Facebook
‘White supremacists greater threat to NJ than Al-Qaida and ISIS, study says’
“Zeppy Cole was my fifth grade teacher. … Once in a while if the class behaved well, he would bring in his guitar and play a few songs for us.”
Ralph Yost
via PressofAC.com
‘One of the Cole Brothers is still making music in his Atlantic City apartment’
“Make Atlantic County a sanctuary for both immigrants and guns. Give every illegal immigrant a gun and both sides will be happy.”
Ken Marshall
via Facebook
‘The Second Amendment sanctuary movement: Why now?’
“I wish him well. I live in New York and will take Governor Murphy and you can have Governor Cuomo.”
Allan Greenstein
via Facebook
‘Gov. Phil Murphy says he likely has kidney cancer, will undergo operation’
“I had the pleasure of meeting him several times at EHT store when I worked there 22 years ago.”
Kimberlee McDonnell Minetti
via Facebook
‘Look back at Albert Boscov
and Boscov’s Department Store’
“Trump’s snubbing of Pelosi as she offered to shake his hand is what was disrespectful.”
Eddie Hicks
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘Democrats childish, scary’
“But what about our strict gun laws? Shouldn’t that have prevented this?”
Derek William
via Facebook
‘2 South Jersey men arrested on weapons charges within a week in Franklin Township’
“Why are there so many people walking on the roadways around here?”
Lanier Rivers
via Facebook
‘Philadelphia man injured in hit-and-run in Absecon overnight’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.