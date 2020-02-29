“Other states are putting them in while N.J. removed them. They’re safer than other at grade crossings for a number of reasons.”

Bobby Adams

via Facebook

‘Woodbine intersection

to become roundabout by June’

“I haven’t seen any posters or handouts. Was this article written by Jussie Smollett?”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘White supremacists greater threat to NJ than Al-Qaida and ISIS, study says’

“Zeppy Cole was my fifth grade teacher. … Once in a while if the class behaved well, he would bring in his guitar and play a few songs for us.”

Ralph Yost

via PressofAC.com

‘One of the Cole Brothers is still making music in his Atlantic City apartment’

“Make Atlantic County a sanctuary for both immigrants and guns. Give every illegal immigrant a gun and both sides will be happy.”

Ken Marshall

via Facebook

‘The Second Amendment sanctuary movement: Why now?’

“I wish him well. I live in New York and will take Governor Murphy and you can have Governor Cuomo.”

Allan Greenstein

via Facebook

‘Gov. Phil Murphy says he likely has kidney cancer, will undergo operation’

“I had the pleasure of meeting him several times at EHT store when I worked there 22 years ago.”

Kimberlee McDonnell Minetti

via Facebook

‘Look back at Albert Boscov

and Boscov’s Department Store’

“Trump’s snubbing of Pelosi as she offered to shake his hand is what was disrespectful.”

Eddie Hicks

via PressofAC.com

Letter: ‘Democrats childish, scary’

“But what about our strict gun laws? Shouldn’t that have prevented this?”

Derek William

via Facebook

‘2 South Jersey men arrested on weapons charges within a week in Franklin Township’

“Why are there so many people walking on the roadways around here?”

Lanier Rivers

via Facebook

‘Philadelphia man injured in hit-and-run in Absecon overnight’

