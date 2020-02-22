“Most of the bears that are trapped are relocated here to Sussex County. It is very easy for a bear to become that size, with the ease of access to people’s food.”
Lisa Mazzucco
via Facebook
‘At 700 pounds, black bear killed
in New Jersey sets world record’
“A public servant making a bold, even shocking statement is duty-bound to share the thoughts, reasons, opinions and details as to the rationale behind the statement.”
Richard McDonald
via PressofAC.com
‘Egg Harbor City councilman chastised
by resident, colleagues for comments’
“I think the reform should include party bosses staying out of the primary. Let the voters decide, based on the value each candidate presents in open forums.”
Susan Luongo
via Facebook
‘2nd Congressional District
candidates issue policies’
“That’s real nice, governor. Thanks for supporting this cause and helping to make a difference.”
Cheryl Corradetti Macellaro
via Facebook
Photos: ‘Gov. Murphy participates
in Sea Isle City autism run/walk event’
“I like MJ but he really needs to stop with the earring. He’s 57 years old for goodness sake!”
Andrew Elorriaga
via Facebook
‘Photos: Michael Jordan turns 57 today,
a look at the NBA legend’s life and career’
“I doubt it needs additional ‘moral’ programming as to who to kill, but as many safety features as possible so it kills no one.”
Tammy Johnson
via PressofAC.com
‘How should self-driving cars decide
who to kill?’ by Mark Buchanan
“That kind of camping is for wussies who can’t handle the outdoors.”
Kevin Larcombe
via Facebook
‘“Campoholics” and the curious
converge on Atlantic City RV show’
“She deserves a lot of credit. That is really a sad statistic how few foster kids go onto college.”
Jonathan Geoffrey
via Facebook
‘Foster care system doesn’t produce many college graduates, Stockton student bucking trend’
“She stands 10 feet tall in my book.”
William Scull
via Facebook
‘Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Galloway’s “Mrs. J”’
