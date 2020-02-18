“‘It’s clear there is still no long-range vision for how to rebuild.’ As always, Atlantic City’s strategy is ‘ready, fire, aim!’”
Robert King
via PressofAC.com
Our view: ‘Small housing steps are fine, but planners need to look ahead in A.C.’
“There was once an elegant restaurant/hotel, Croneckers, in that space but Sea Isle City tore it down.”
Todd Williams
via Facebook
‘Massive hotel set to replace La Costa, other properties in Sea Isle this fall’
“Of course the politicians are going to fight it. They don’t want to lose their jobs.”
Douglas Pickell
via Facebook
‘Court challenge filed to stop
Atlantic City change of government’
“I can’t believe anyone who’s sick would go visit someone at the hospital.”
Cyndy Windsor Colbert
via Facebook
‘Officials urge preventative measures during peak flu season’
“We should be able to do this with Gov. Murphy and get rid of him from office.”
Patti Rosenzweig Ruland
via Facebook
‘Signatures being collected to recall Galloway Councilman Maldonado’
“Hypocritical. Will they also sponsor a recall petition for Rep. Jeff Van Drew?”
Daniel Smith
via PressofAC.com
‘Galloway Councilman Maldonado
denies charges in recall petition’
“Remember the fun times working there back then. Saw a lot of great entertainers!”
Linda Petti
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Look back at how Resorts entertained A.C.’s early casino crowds’
“Not sure it’s an appropriate use of taxpayer money to fund this.”
John Clark
via Facebook
‘EHT gets $2.5 million to buy, demolish
four Black Horse Pike motels’
“Johanna, your husband is in one of these.”
Alicia Marie Sutton
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Look Back at Atlantic City police in the 1980s’
