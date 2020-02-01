“Many Trump-haters were surprised to see that most Trump supporters are smart, pleasant, polite and tolerant — not at all what media portrays us to be.”
Seth Grossman
via PressofAC.com
‘Protests remain mostly peaceful
amid Trump visit’
“Mayor Tweedle has always been a steady hand at the controls.”
Brian Michael Paul
via Facebook
‘Pleasantville Mayor Tweedle
announces he won’t seek reelection’
“Well, I run a cabinet rescue mission while designing my own animals.”
Alex Bucky Toler
via Facebook
‘Animal rescue’s executive director loves the kitchen he designed in his EHT home’
“That’s a good thing for Cumberland County.”
Clay Borneman
via Facebook
‘NJ inmates to be counted
as residents of their district’
“Another nail in the welcome to New Jersey business plan.”
Joseph McMillian
via PressofAC.com
‘State to restrict building in flood areas
to complement NJ Energy Master Plan’
“It shows how someone who had a chance blew it all away.”
Elba Berdecia
via Facebook
‘Vineland man, former football player, convicted of slaying woman in burglary’
“My IBEW Local always tells me to vote Democrat. I never do.”
Donald Peter
via Facebook
‘Local 54 endorses Democrat
Brigid Harrison for Congress’
“I guess my son and daughter in law will be coming to visit me.”
Jodi Handler
via Facebook
‘Phish confirmed for three-day
Atlantic City beach concert’
“Meanwhile, my husband will be paying student loans for his son until he dies.”
Sharon Logan
via Facebook
‘New N.J. law will sustain college offerings for incarcerated residents’
