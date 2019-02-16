“I am outraged at NJ Transit’s use of ‘alternate facts’ to deny us necessary and promised access.”
Karen Breen
via Facebook
‘New Jersey congressional delegation demands AC Rail Line reopen’
“No. I just want my dog to be my friend, family, companion.”
Deb Christman
via Facebook
‘Want your dog to win at Westminster? You might need to cut off its ears or tail.’
“Malcolm X said voting in a block for a party makes you a political chump.”
Joseph Higgins
via Facebook
‘Political philosophy a complex issue
for black conservatives’
“It’s hard to imagine anything more foolish than continually rebuilding and fixing houses in the same vulnerable location.”
Judith S. Weis
via PressofAC.com
‘Shore towns should look at greener solutions to climate change challenges’
“Glad they made it to their teens.”
Dave Marino
via Facebook
‘Some unvaccinated teens fact-checking parents, trying to get shots on their own’
“More than 300 court cases were filed by accused students claiming a violation of due process, and once again the ACLU’s silence is deafening.”
James Lucas
via PressofAC.com
‘Betsy DeVos’ Title IX proposal can work, with some revisions, says Louise Melling’
“That’s why I won’t step in that section of Atlantic City.”
Jean Higbee
via Facebook
‘Man arrested for fatally stabbing neighbor in Inlet Towers’
“There is no excuse for Atlantic City to not be better than Las Vegas. Vegas is in the middle of a desert and A.C. is beachfront on the Atlantic Ocean.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City vs. Las Vegas: One is a better bet when it comes to weather’
“Taxes and withholding were reduced, increasing paychecks and resulting in less tax paid in through the year.”
Deb Christman
via Facebook
‘Millions of Americans will see their tax refunds shrink. Here’s why”