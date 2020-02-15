“I would do anything for my dad including cut out my kidney right now if I could.”
Katie Simpson
via PressofAC.com
‘Brigantine mayor’s family uses billboard to save his life’
“I’ve tapped my three trees for the past five years. I think it’s getting a late start this season.”
Robert Van Meter III
via Facebook
‘Stockton seeks local participants
to produce maple syrup’
“I love movies and I think awards for something as subjective as art are just stupid.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘The complete list of winners
at the 92nd Academy Awards’
“With the train tracks running right next to ACY property, construction of a short spur adding train service directly to the city would also help.”
Kevin P. Inman
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos execs say increased air service would make big difference’
“They will be sorry like many others in Trump’s past. Problem is it affects me and my family’s future.”
Kevin Dolan
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘SJ not Trump country’
“A bullet in the top of someone’s dome is no way to prove a point or celebrate.”
Mo Ginsberg
via Facebook
‘Wildwood man charged after shooting gun into air during argument’
“Jeanette, I did this in 2000 and it was great!”
Cindy Dietrich
via Facebook
‘Job fair for U.S. Census work’
“Few cities and towns had as many cinemas as Wildwood.”
Paul Glover
via Facebook
Gallery: ‘Look back at S.J. movie theaters’
“Overall still enjoyed the show. Been going since I was a kid.”
Bill Bidlack
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City car show looks for
younger fans with expanded offerings’
