“This governor needs to stop with the state of emergency for the whole state. We rarely get snow down here.”
Patricia Walker
via Facebook
‘Atlantic and Cumberland County schools to be closed in advance of storm’
“The reward Jeff Van Drew gets for bipartisanship will be that he is primaried from the left and money will pour in from the right.”
James Schroeder
via Facebook
‘Van Drew targeted for defeat
by National Republicans’
“Tastefully written and so informative about her life and all the wonderful work she did in Atlantic City. She was truly one of a kind.”
Iris June Weingarten
via PressofAC.com
‘Joanna LaSane was A.C.’s regal pioneer of cultural arts, says Judge Nelson Johnson’
“They should consider another pier with rides different from the Steel Pier. Make it more like Vegas.”
Lawrence Strickland Jr.
via Facebook
‘CRDA spending $1 million
on free concerts every summer night’
“It takes too much time and energy to hunt for squirrels and young people don’t have that much of an attention span.”
Bill Zardus
via PressofAC.com
‘Hunt for food or cruel game?
Squirrel “classic” a matter of perspective’
“This is long overdue. Yes, there is marginal tax implied, but the beneficiaries of this tax will be the women.”
Lauren Ferguson
via Facebook
‘Murphy signs bill expanding
family leave in New Jersey’
“They needed the equipment up north. End of story.”
Bob DeVinney
via Facebook
‘Ignored NJ Transit study outlined
path to ridership on A.C. line’
“He saved Tropicana but did so on the backs of his employees.”
Phil Babilino
via Facebook
‘Carl Icahn discloses Caesars stake,
plans to push for sale’
“How about tourist maps highlighting locations of social agencies so visitors can bypass them.”
James Thornton
via Facebook
‘“Drastic change” needed to address how Atlantic City handles social services”
“Perhaps they’re trying to sell one of the Caesars properties because of too much debt.”
Terrence J. Linder
via Facebook
‘Golden Nugget owner buys $4 million in Caesars casino shares’