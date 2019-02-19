“I’ve been Catholic my whole life, was proud to be a Catholic. Now I am embarrassed to say what religion I am.”
Debra Lawrence
via Facebook
‘Camden diocese names 57 clergy credibly accused of child sex abuse’
“Giving them out is great, but remember them when you shop. I’ve been using my bags for years. They are sturdier and washable.”
Lisa Smith
via Facebook
‘Margate wants to reduce
plastic bag use with new program’
“And while the Democrats are looking into all these reasons to impeach, nothing is getting done to help us.”
Michael V. Poirier
via PressofAC.com
‘Congress laying groundwork for impeachment, says Doyle McManus’
“Maybe some of these employees will learn how to be respectful, professional, courteous, and show some business etiquette.”
Shane Colin Schaeffer
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City employees receive
ethics training for first time in 25 years’
“Jeni, I officially need to borrow you and your children so I can go see this.”
Diana Bjork
via Facebook
‘Disney unveils first look at “Frozen 2.”’
“People would be able to afford to buy affordable housing if the property taxes weren’t so unaffordable.”
Jan Brittain
via Facebook
‘Tiny houses seen as big answer
to blight, affordable housing’
“Cannabis has been used as a medicine for thousands of years and to say there is no documentation is just foolishness.”
Amatullah Maxey
via PressofAC.com
‘NJ pushes health providers to embrace unproven benefits of marijuana’
“I’m a hard Republican but starting to like the way Rep. Van Drew thinks, for the people.”
Roger W. Ulland
via Facebook
‘Deal to avoid shutdown may include emergency declaration for wall’
“It would be great to have murals and outdoor sculptures throughout Atlantic City.”
Wydinya Shazza
via Facebook
‘Art is a tool in the fight against blight. How can A.C. see more of it?’