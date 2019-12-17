“If you can’t get a license it’s because you are here illegally. You are not entitled to the same rights and privileges of those who are here legally. If you can’t follow the rules of citizenship you certainly can’t follow the rules of driving.”
Harry Mehlman
‘Immigration activists rally at Mazzeo and Armato’s office seeking support for driver’s license bill’
“When this gets approved it will close Holy Spirit and St. Joes. It will be very bad for all schools in the area.”
James Eccles
‘ACIT gets OK to seek up to $40 million expansion grant’
“Since A.C. is a gambling town, I am going to “wager” that your new certified city manager is already waiting in the wings in Camden or Gloucester County!”
Craig Colins
‘Over 3,000 sign petition to change Atlantic City’s form of government’
“Everyone in government too busy lining their own pockets to worry about the city. Audit the CRDA!”
Michael Gaskill
Via Facebook
Hard Rock exec ‘disappointed’ in Atlantic City, says city is ‘worse today’”
“There will be two strong women candidates running against him in the primaries-his days are numbered in congress”
Joe Trifiletti
Via Facebook
‘Democrats protest to persuade Van Drew to change impeachment vote’
“As a Conservative I welcome him to the Republican party. I voted for him although he’s a Dem, for now. A good man in my opinion.”
Jim Blose
‘Five Van Drew staff members resign in response to potential party switch’
“I would support Jeff if he stayed a Democrat and voted against impeachment. That would take courage and integrity. Switching parties because it’s politically convenient is cowardly.”
Pete Morano
‘Five Van Drew staff members resign in response to potential party switch’
