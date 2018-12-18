“So-called advocates actually cost the taxpayers much needed funds on things that are mostly folly. Most of these stupid requests go nowhere, yet require personnel to spend tons of time trying to accommodate them.”
Wayne Mazurek
‘OPRA advocates file lawsuit, audit Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’
“My family and I went to the Classic and had a great time. First time in the arena and think it’s a great place for (basketball).”
Nick Myers
‘College basketball belongs
at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’
“Barrier island districts should look to similar districts whose enrollments stabilized or increased because of the implementation of either choice or tuition programs.”
John DiNicola
‘Schools with the biggest enrollment changes over five years’
“I remember Sonny fondly as one of Atlantic City’s top squash players. He helped my game, and A.C. had a great competitive club, with an impressive membership at the Resorts Hotel squash courts.”
Steve Norton
‘Sonny McCullough’s long and winding road back to Atlantic City’
“The library looks beautiful. An investment in school libraries is an investment in student achievement. Well done!”
Debra Lyman Gniewek
‘Ventnor Middle School library renovated’
“The only reason ridership declined on the Atlantic City rail line is due to such lousy, infrequent service. At least run a train in each direction once per hour.”
Ben Smith
Via Facebook
‘NJ Transit must restore A.C. line,
consider adding more trains’
“This is crazy. Why wasn’t that fraternity investigated? She’s 100 feet from that house and four miles from her own. Suicide? Nonsense.”
Urth Ling
Via Facebook
‘Valiantes have more questions than answers in daughter Tiffany’s death’
“Maybe there should be some kind of law that these abandoned buildings need to be demolished after a period of time at the cost of the owner of said buildings. Then the land can be resold and help the city.”
Caprice Burshteyn
Via Facebook
‘No word on future of Trump Plaza as another demolition deadline passes’