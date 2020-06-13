“Thanks for nothing. Nobody was following the stay-at-home order.”

Tom Shields

Via PressofAC.com

‘Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order’

“And our roads are still some of the worst.”

Lou Pitale

Via PressofAC.com

“Kick us when we are already down! Did anyone expect anything different?”

Gloria Illingworth

Via PressofAC.com

“Disgraceful that the Board would pass such a huge increase, and that the rubber-stamp governor would agree, during a time when people and businesses are suffering.”

Charles Pritchard

Via PressofAC.com

‘Governor approves toll hikes for 3 major New Jersey highways’

“Equality, justice, equity, and respect for African Americans must take place. It’s been long overdue for 400 years.”

Jean Marcus

Via Facebook

‘Pleasantville’s Evangelical Fellowship Church leads “Prayer for Change”’

“Atlantic City needs this if it is going to compete against Las Vegas moving forward.”

Steven MacLean

Via Facebook

‘Cheers, Atlantic City! Mayor permits open alcohol on Boardwalk, other areas’

“Thing are opening gradually as they should. They are doing everything correct based on medical advice. I’m proud of how it is going.”

Timothy Ronald Pell

via Facebook

“Governor Murphy doesn’t care about the people of NJ. He’s just running his game and laughing.”

Tanya Martin

Via Facebook

‘Our view: SJ businesses grow desperate as summer season starts without them’

“They are out of time. Give it up. Too many questions unanswered at this point. Baseball is officially dead in the water.”

Ken Dischert Jr.

Via Facebook

‘AP sources: MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams’

Tags

Load comments