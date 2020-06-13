“Thanks for nothing. Nobody was following the stay-at-home order.”
Tom Shields
‘Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order’
“And our roads are still some of the worst.”
Lou Pitale
“Kick us when we are already down! Did anyone expect anything different?”
Gloria Illingworth
“Disgraceful that the Board would pass such a huge increase, and that the rubber-stamp governor would agree, during a time when people and businesses are suffering.”
Charles Pritchard
‘Governor approves toll hikes for 3 major New Jersey highways’
“Equality, justice, equity, and respect for African Americans must take place. It’s been long overdue for 400 years.”
Jean Marcus
Via Facebook
‘Pleasantville’s Evangelical Fellowship Church leads “Prayer for Change”’
“Atlantic City needs this if it is going to compete against Las Vegas moving forward.”
Steven MacLean
Via Facebook
‘Cheers, Atlantic City! Mayor permits open alcohol on Boardwalk, other areas’
“Thing are opening gradually as they should. They are doing everything correct based on medical advice. I’m proud of how it is going.”
Timothy Ronald Pell
via Facebook
“Governor Murphy doesn’t care about the people of NJ. He’s just running his game and laughing.”
Tanya Martin
Via Facebook
‘Our view: SJ businesses grow desperate as summer season starts without them’
“They are out of time. Give it up. Too many questions unanswered at this point. Baseball is officially dead in the water.”
Ken Dischert Jr.
Via Facebook
‘AP sources: MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.