“We need to see the data, and make a decision, rather than making a decision and trying to make the data fit it.”
Joan Farrell
‘Reopen Jersey Shore on May 15, says Stockton finance professor Michael Busler’
“Interesting that the ‘leaders’ quoted in this article point to South Jersey’s low COVID numbers (compared to the rest of the state) as grounds for reopening yet fail to acknowledge how our population swells in the summer.”
Melinda Ruttinger
‘Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan’
“Murphy is being ridiculous. One of the top $$$$$ states and he is dragging reopening yet hurrying to give inmates benefits.”
Renee Gudleski
‘VOTE: When will New Jersey meet its goals and reopen?’
“It is a shame that these fellows broke the law by endangering the future of striped bass in the region. During the times of this pandemic, fishing is a source of food for many.”
Kimberly Bolen
‘Conservation officers donate illegally caught fish to Atlantic City Rescue Mission’
“Just curious why the hurry to open casinos? Most of patrons are North Jersey and New York or imported. ... I know if I were an employee I would be worrying everyday.”
Diane Robinson
“THREE MONTHS LATE! We’re talking about opening the country back up and plans to restart NJ, and Atlantic City just now gets testing sites!”
Jeff Kurz
‘Atlantic City begins COVID-19 testing’
Via Facebook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.