“We need to see the data, and make a decision, rather than making a decision and trying to make the data fit it.”

Joan Farrell

‘Reopen Jersey Shore on May 15, says Stockton finance professor Michael Busler’

Via PressofAC.com

“Interesting that the ‘leaders’ quoted in this article point to South Jersey’s low COVID numbers (compared to the rest of the state) as grounds for reopening yet fail to acknowledge how our population swells in the summer.”

Melinda Ruttinger

‘Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan’

Via PressofAC.com

“Murphy is being ridiculous. One of the top $$$$$ states and he is dragging reopening yet hurrying to give inmates benefits.”

Renee Gudleski

‘VOTE: When will New Jersey meet its goals and reopen?’

Via PressofAC.com

“It is a shame that these fellows broke the law by endangering the future of striped bass in the region. During the times of this pandemic, fishing is a source of food for many.”

Kimberly Bolen

‘Conservation officers donate illegally caught fish to Atlantic City Rescue Mission’

Via PressofAC.com

“Just curious why the hurry to open casinos? Most of patrons are North Jersey and New York or imported. ... I know if I were an employee I would be worrying everyday.”

Diane Robinson

“THREE MONTHS LATE! We’re talking about opening the country back up and plans to restart NJ, and Atlantic City just now gets testing sites!”

Jeff Kurz

‘Atlantic City begins COVID-19 testing’

Via Facebook

