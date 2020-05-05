“If you ever watch the lifeguards on A.C. beaches speed around on the ATVs on a crowded beach, you wonder why this doesn’t happen more. ... Just a matter of time. As a resident of A.C., I wonder how many lawsuits will residents have to pay for?”
Steve Dunn
‘2 teens struck by Ship Bottom Beach Patrol vehicle’
“This makes front page? He can’t hurt anyone in jail. Keep him there.”
Jim Blose
‘“We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it’”: Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19’
“457 more have died since this article was written. The rate of infections may go up due to expanded testing, The death rate is independent of testing.”
Chris Ireland
‘South Jersey coronavirus cases are spiking — and testing might be why’
“As a long time La Costa patron I was very sad to hear it was closing. ... Also something to be said for the old school local charm of La Costa. Hate to see it knocked down and replaced by a giant complex that dominates the entire block.”
Marc Virgilio
‘Neighbor appeals approval of Sea Isle City hotel on La Costa Lounge site’
“The corrupt, inept and deadbeat Mayor Gillian is still exercising his unconstitutional dictate to keep the beaches closed. I sure Gillian will open the beaches when you have to pay to use them.”
Mark Gawel
Via Facebook
“Not my kids. No parks for them till they tell us this mess is clear. I’ll find things to do close to home.”
Veronica Massey
‘Manageable, well-behaved crowds hit NJ beach on 1st day back’
Via Facebook
