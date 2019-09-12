“The disrespect for ICE and police officers is a liberal/Democrat thing. Thank God for President Trump. Keep up the nonsense and Trump will win both the Electoral College and the popular vote.”
Ettore Cattaneo
“Voice of the People, Sept. 12, 2019”
“The more bars that burn or close, the safer we are on the streets.”
Christopher Cox
Via Facebook
“Fire destroys Luby’s Bar in Egg Harbor City”
“ShopRite will be robbed blind. the staff won’t confront thieves nor should they. $10 per hour isn’t worth losing your life.”
Robert L. King
“ShopRite in Atlantic City could be best outcome for all”
“I am very happy this is occurring, anybody who believes vaping is not harmful has no idea they are literally drowning themselves oils coating the insides of their lungs.”
Theresa Orr
Via Facebook
“Flavored e-cigarettes to be banned under new Trump administration plan”
“All those programs at ACIT sound really nice (aviation maintenance, culinary arts, etc.) but why should the county taxpayers be paying for it?”
Thomas Robery
“Atlantic freeholders to study ACIT expansion plans amid dispute”
“Vaping kills six people and Trump’s going to outlaw it. Meanwhile, 30,000 people are killed by guns every year and he does NOTHING about that. Clearly the vaping lobbyists aren’t lining his pockets with anywhere near the amount of $$$ as the NRA and big tobacco.”
Anne Zavalick
Via Facebook
“Flavored e-cigarettes to be banned under new Trump administration plan”
